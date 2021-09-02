Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State University soccer takes on Dixie State at 7 p.m. Friday at Davis Field. Come enjoy the new soccer complex under the lights as the Bengals return home for the weekend matchup. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
"Fast and the Furious 9" will be shown at the Bengal Theater on Friday at 7 p.m., with additional shows Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Dom and the crew must take on an international terrorist who turns out to be a long lost relative. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU football opens up their season against North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena, with the tailgate beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets range from $16 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-FANS for more information.
"In the Heights" is the movie at the Bengal Theater on Sunday at 4:30 and 7:15 p.m. From the creators of "Hamilton" and "Crazy Rich Asians" comes this film version of the Broadway musical in which a sympathetic New York bodega owner saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life, for him and his community. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/heights.
Also on Sunday, ISU soccer is back in action against UC Davis at 11 a.m. on Davis Field. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Looking ahead to next week, acclaimed movie, "Long Weekend" will be shown on Sept. 12 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a down-on-his-luck struggling writer meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at just the right time, they spend the weekend falling in love together, only to realize that perhaps it wasn't all by chance. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times writes, "A nice little gem of escapist entertainment that keeps us guessing until the very end, which is corny as all get-out and maybe I even got something in my eye." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/longweekend.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
