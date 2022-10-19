Bob Devine

“Top Gun Maverick” will be shown Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

ISU soccer finishes off its season this weekend with a match against Montana on Friday at 7 p.m. and Northern Colorado Sunday at 1 p.m., both at Davis Field. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children (ages 5-17) and senior citizens (aged 64 plus). ISU students get in free with a valid current Bengal ID.

