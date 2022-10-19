“Top Gun Maverick” will be shown Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU soccer finishes off its season this weekend with a match against Montana on Friday at 7 p.m. and Northern Colorado Sunday at 1 p.m., both at Davis Field. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children (ages 5-17) and senior citizens (aged 64 plus). ISU students get in free with a valid current Bengal ID.
The ISU Jazz and Commercial Music concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for adults is $8, ISU faculty and staff is $6, and pre-college age students and ISU students are free (with valid Bengal or local student ID).
ISU football plays Northern Arizona Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com. For more information, call the Holt Arena ticket office at 282-FANS.
Comedy movie "Spin Me Round" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When the manager of an American chain restaurant is selected to attend a special training program in Italy, her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different — and possibly more dangerous — than the exotic getaways she imagines. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/spin.
Looking ahead, “The Black Phone” will be featured for Halloween at the Bengal Theater on Oct. 30 at 4 and 7 p.m. When Finney is kidnapped by a sadistic, masked killer, a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, and he discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims — and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. "The call of 'The Black Phone' is one you’ll want to answer," says the Arizona Republic, while NPR calls it "a film set in 1978 that feels like it was made in 1978 in all the best possible ways. ... There's a raw realism to it in a supernatural setting that I found really compelling." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
