"Dear Evan Hansen" is the weekend movie at ISU's Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, showing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4:30 p.m. Based on the acclaimed Tony Award-winning Broadway play, Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who's aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. For a trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
ISU men's basketball opens up Big Sky play Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym with a match against Portland State, followed by a Saturday evening game at 6 p.m. against Northern Arizona. Tickets run from $10 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Reed Gym's ticket office beginning one hour before the game.
ISU Chamber Choir's holiday concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Local high school choirs will join the ISU Choir for parts of the performance, with highlights including Spanish Renaissance villancico "Riu, riu, chiu," Tomás Luis de Victoria's "Gloria," Bach's "Sanctus in D Major," and the "Three Nativity Carols" by American composer Stephen Paulus. Tickets run $8 for adults, $6 for faculty/staff, $4 for pre-college-aged children and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children aged under 6 will not be admitted. Masks are required for all audience members.
The ISU Symphonic band's concert is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $8 for adults, $6 for faculty/staff, $4 for pre-college-aged children and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children aged under 6 will not be admitted. Masks are required for all audience members.
The Bengal Theater features "The Two Towers" at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, as the "Lord of the Rings" 20th anniversary revisiting of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy adapted by director Peter Jackson continues. “The Return of the King" will then conclude the trilogy on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Note that the 2:30 p.m. shows will be the original theatrical versions with subtitles, while the 6 p.m. shows will be the extended editions without subtitles. Admission is $1 for each show or free for ISU students with a Bengal ID. For trailers and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
