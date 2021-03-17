POCATELLO — After an extended closure due to COVID-19 protocols, Idaho State University's Bengal Theater will open Sunday with the Oscar nominated movie "Promising Young Woman," showing at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Pond Student Union. Carey Mulligan stars in this story about a young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, who seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Face coverings will be required for entrance, and social distancing will be in effect. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com. Note that on Sundays, the Bengal Theater entrance on 8th Avenue is the only building entrance open.
The Big Sky Champion ISU women's basketball team heads to San Antonio, Texas this weekend, where they will play Sunday at noon against the Kentucky Wildcats in round one of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN, so tune in and watch the Bengals as they try to move to the second round.
The Idaho State Civic Symphony will host a virtual concert Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature "Silent City of Rocks," composed by ISU Music Department Chair Thom Hasenpflug, Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," performed by the symphony, including Idaho Falls Symphony musicians, and "Catch This," arranged by Jon Armstrong, ISU's director of jazz studies, with the Kobie Watkins Grouptet. The concert links will be shared the night of the show at the Idaho State Civic Symphony website www.thesymphony.us.
ISU soccer opens Big Sky play against Northern Colorado on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Practice Field next to Holt Arena, with another match against Northern Colorado on Sunday at Noon. For more information, go to www.isubengals.com/sports/womens-soccer.
And looking ahead to next week, Oscar nominated, "News of the World" will be shown on March 28 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Tom Hanks stars as a Civil War veteran who travels around sharing the news, but when a young girl taken hostage by the Kiowa people years earlier is recovered, he agrees to take the journey to deliver her to her aunt and uncle hundreds of miles away. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.