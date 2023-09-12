Bob Devine

Bob Devine

It's a free movie night at Idaho State University's Bengal Theater this Wednesday with the movie "Up in the Air" showing at 7 p.m., starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick in a story about a corporate downsizer and his protege who specializes in mass firings for companies, but as things progress, they begin to realize that things are less than simple when human emotions and lives are involved. All are welcome to attend.

The free documentary "On Grizzly Ground" will be shown at ISU'S Frazier Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, along with a question and answer session with filmmaker Kris Millgate who talks about the film exploring the grizzly population in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the film and filmmaker, go to tightlinemedia.com/on-grizzly-ground.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.