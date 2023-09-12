It's a free movie night at Idaho State University's Bengal Theater this Wednesday with the movie "Up in the Air" showing at 7 p.m., starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick in a story about a corporate downsizer and his protege who specializes in mass firings for companies, but as things progress, they begin to realize that things are less than simple when human emotions and lives are involved. All are welcome to attend.
The free documentary "On Grizzly Ground" will be shown at ISU'S Frazier Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, along with a question and answer session with filmmaker Kris Millgate who talks about the film exploring the grizzly population in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the film and filmmaker, go to tightlinemedia.com/on-grizzly-ground.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in "No Hard Feelings" this weekend at the Bengal Theater, showing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
ISU football plays its home opener against the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Holt Arena. Tickets run $14 to $22 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 282-FANS. There will be a tailgate party at Holt Arena at 2 p.m. on game day also, so come enjoy the food, fun and social atmosphere.
ISU’s Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group is celebrating its annual Pig-Out at the Park dinner and picnic on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the lower Ross Park Pavilion. Dinner includes pulled pork sandwiches, Idaho baked potatoes, corn on the cob, a vegetarian dish and ice-cold beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. There will be live music with local bands and games for the kids. All proceeds go to the CW HOG organization which provides outdoor recreation and social activities for individuals of all abilities. Prices run for $10 for those aged 12 and up in advance, or $12 at the park, and children 11 and under run $5 in advance or $7 at the park. Those under 6 years old get in free. Advance tickets are available at Barrie’s Ski and Sports, Element Outfitters/ACE, and at the CW HOG office in the Pond Student Union.
"Master Gardener" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton, a horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy woman. When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos, and dark secrets from his past emerge. "It’s dramatically involving, and features standout performances," writes Screen International. Time Magazine adds, "The less you know about Master Gardener going in, the better: tracing the trail of these characters’ secrets is part of the thrill." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/master.
Looking ahead to next week, "Past Lives" plays Sept. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Two deeply connected childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, are split when Nora's family emigrates from South Korea to the United States. Decades later, they are reunited and they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life. Rolling Stone Magazine calls it "a movie that liberates your tears and makes you fall in love with it. It is almost assuredly predestined to be the single best movie you see this year." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/pastlives.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
