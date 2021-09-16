Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is the feature Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star with Salma Hayek in this story that brings bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid back together when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU’s Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group is celebrating their 38th-anniversary Pig-Out dinner and picnic this Saturday at the lower Ross Park pavilion from 4 to 10 p.m. with food being served until 7:30 p.m. Dinner includes pulled pork sandwich, Idaho baked potatoes, corn on the cob, a vegetarian Dutch-oven dish and ice-cold beverages. There will be great live music with local bands and games for the kids. All proceeds go to the CW HOG organization providing outdoor recreation and social activities for individuals of all abilities. Adult tickets in advance are $10, or $12 at the park, while children aged 11 and younger are $6 in advance, or $7 at the park. Children younger than 5 eat for free.
"Godzilla vs. Kong" is the movie out on the ISU quad Saturday with things beginning at 7:30 p.m. The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. All are welcome to attend.
ISU soccer is back home taking on Cal State Bakersfield Sunday at noon at Davis Field. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in "Here Today" Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
