As the spring semester begins to wind down at Idaho State University, there are still a few events worth exploring on campus this weekend.
The movie "Cocaine Bear" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric group of cops, criminals, tourists and teenagers are caught in the forest and try to survive. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
The Portneuf Chamber Music Concert is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Firehouse in Old Town Pocatello at 210 N. Arthur. Donations from the event will support the ISU strings section. All are invited to attend.
The ISU Department of Music concludes its spring performances Saturday with the strings recital at 1 p.m. and the piano recital at 3 p.m. at Goranson Hall in the Fine Arts Building. Admission is free. Children under 6 will not be admitted.
Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra serves to conclude ISU's Season of Note series this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With new arrangements by Grammy Award-winning arrangers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk transports you back in time to one of music’s most elegant eras. Tickets run $26 to $30 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
Oscar nominee "Living" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role in this story of an ordinary man, stifled by many years of an oppressive office routine, who makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life around and figure out what it means to truly live. ABC News writes, "Bill Nighy delivers a master class in acting ... this deeply human drama has the power to sneak up and knock you sideways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/living.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.