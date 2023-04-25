Bob Devine

Bob Devine

As the spring semester begins to wind down at Idaho State University, there are still a few events worth exploring on campus this weekend.

The movie "Cocaine Bear" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric group of cops, criminals, tourists and teenagers are caught in the forest and try to survive. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

