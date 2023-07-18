Idaho State Univerisity's free Concert on the Quad series returns with Gracie Yates performing this Thursday at 6 p.m. Hailing from the heart of Kentucky, Gracie's music is a fusion of country, rock 'n' roll and folk, creating a sound that is a reflection of Yates' nomadic and free-spirited nature as she takes listeners on a journey of the heart, body and soul. All are welcome to attend.
Heartland Film Festival winner, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" plays this Friday night at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Based on the best-selling book about a young tween beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence after her family moves to a new city, with the biggest question being: How does she fit in and find her own identity at the same time? Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/margaret.
ISU summer sports camps continue. Whether it's basketball, football, volleyball, or track and field, there are still camps available this summer and registration is going on right now. This Wednesday is the last day to register for the ISU track and field camp. For more information and links to register, go online to isubengals.com and go to the "Fan Zone" for camp information.
Looking ahead to next week, Aaron Ball concludes the Thursday summer concerts on the ISU Quad on July 27 at 6 p.m. Bringing influences from rock, country and pop, Ball and his crew make unique, versatile American/roots rock music. All are welcome to attend.
And Miami Film Festival winner "Somewhere in Queens" plays July 28 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Leo and Angela Russo live a blue-collar life in this comedy/drama, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son's chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship is jeopardized, Leo risks everything to help him but may tear the family apart trying to make it happen. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/somewhere.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.