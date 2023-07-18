Bob Devine

Bob Devine

Idaho State Univerisity's free Concert on the Quad series returns with Gracie Yates performing this Thursday at 6 p.m. Hailing from the heart of Kentucky, Gracie's music is a fusion of country, rock 'n' roll and folk, creating a sound that is a reflection of Yates' nomadic and free-spirited nature as she takes listeners on a journey of the heart, body and soul. All are welcome to attend.

Heartland Film Festival winner, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" plays this Friday night at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Based on the best-selling book about a young tween beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence after her family moves to a new city, with the biggest question being: How does she fit in and find her own identity at the same time? Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/margaret.

