Just in time for Halloween, "Hocus Pocus" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, showing Friday at 7 p.m., with shows Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. In this family comedy classic, a trio of diabolical witches seek to wreak havoc, after being awakened by a spell centuries after their demise. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for Idaho State University students with Bengal ID.
The 5K Halloween Fun Run is Saturday at ISU, with the race beginning at 9:15 p.m. at Cadet Field next to Reed Gym. If you're not pre-registered, you can register the day of the race from 8 to 9 a.m. Entrance fee is $15 for the public, or $10 for ISU students or a bit extra for a race shirt based on availability. Families can register together for a $50 combined fee.
The ISU football team returns to Holt Arena Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on Weber State, with the tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets run from $12 to $20 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Holt Arena on game day.
Dera G. Offokaja will be performing her senior music recital at Goranson Hall in the Fine Arts building at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Admission is free to attend these student performances. Children aged under 6 years old are not admitted.
Golden Globe-nominated "The Little Things" is the feature Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Monday showing at 7 p.m. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in this story where Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. Trailer and more information is at www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
The College of Business will host a free movie night Tuesday at the Bengal Theater, with classic movie "Glengarry Glenn Ross" showing at 7 p.m. Admission is free. This star-studded film features Al Pacino, Jack Lemon, Kevin Spacey and more in a story about the behind-the-scenes dealings in the world of real estate sales. All are welcome to attend.
And the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top 10 hits, such as “Fishin’ in the Dark,” "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and “Mr. Bojangles,” along with multiple Grammy and Country Music Association awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Tickets run from $45 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or the evening of the show at the Performing Arts Center box office, with availability.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.