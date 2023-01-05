Venice Film Festival winner "Don't Worry Darling" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can't help but question what's going on. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/darling.
The ISU women's basketball team plays Montana State on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. and the University of Montana on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bengals are off to a strong start and are undefeated in the Big Sky conference. Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
"Wakanda Forever" is the feature showing Jan. 12 through Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. The Black Panther saga continues as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku and the rest of the clan fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with their friends to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU Diversity Resource Center invites the campus and community to join them on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. for the annual march and celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march will begin at Holt Arena and go to the Stephen’s Performing Arts Center and will be followed by a program consisting of music and reflections on Dr. King’s legacy by various speakers, including ISU President Kevin Satterlee, student body President Zandrew Webb, and assistant track and field coach Treyshon Malone. All are welcome to attend.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.