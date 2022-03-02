Idaho State University men's basketball plays their final game of the regular season Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run from $10 to $17 and can be purchased at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game or can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Free documentary "Zero Days" plays Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union, telling the story of the Stuxnet virus and the increasing involvement of rogue countries and agents in developing cyber war tools. Co-sponsored by the ISU Business Department and will include discussion after the film.
The Comedy Project performs at the ISU Bengal Cafe on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Join in on the laughs as The Comedy Project and the ISU Pac Rats (ISU's very own improv group) team up in a competitive improv comedy show they like to call "Showdown, Throwdown." Be prepared for some serious funny business as these teams compete to see who will be the winner. Free to all.
Oscar-nominated musical "West Side Story" plays Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. Stephen Spielberg's adaptation has earned critical acclaim in this story about the clashing and romance between rival gangs and cultures on the harsh streets of New York's upper west side. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
ISU Choirs Midwinter concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $8 for adults, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college-aged children and are free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to www.idahostatetickets.com for more information.
ISU's Got Talent is Monday at 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Come and watch various students show off their talents and help a panel of judges to decide who should win the grand prize. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend.
The ISU women's basketball team heads to the Big Sky Tournament in Boise as regular-season champions at Idaho Central Arena downtown and will play at noon on Tuesday, followed by a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday if they win and then the championship game on March 11 at 1 p.m. if they win again. The ISU men's basketball team will also open on Wednesday with a game at either noon or 2:30 p.m. depending on seeding and will continue to play each day if they keep winning. Tickets can be purchased at www.idahocentralarena.com or can be purchased at the arena on game days.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.