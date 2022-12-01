“Three Thousand Years of Longing” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. While attending a conference in Istanbul, an acclaimed professor encounters a djinn (genie) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Because she’s a mythology scholar, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong and refuses to participate, but the djinn tells her fantastical stories of his past, and eventually, she’s beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. The Associated Press calls it "a dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/3000.
ISU's Season of Note presents "Croce plays Croce" on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A.J. Croce, the son of the late Jim Croce, will perform many of his father's classics, including "Time in a Bottle," "Operator," "Leroy Brown" and many more, including some of his own tunes and other classics that influenced them. Tickets run $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Stephens Center box office at 208-282-3595.
Idaho State men's basketball plays Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym against Montana Western. Tickets range from $12-$17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
ISU's Season of Note presents a Kurt Bestor Christmas on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Grammy-nominated Bestor has been performing sold-out Christmas shows for over 30 years, as he is best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols from his “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas” works. For tickets and more information, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call the Stephens Center box office at 208-282-3595.
The ISU men's basketball team takes the court again to play St. Thomas on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12-$17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
And acclaimed Canadian movie “The Swearing Jar” will be shown on Dec. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This highly-rated Canadian movie follows a high school music teacher's budding relationship with her husband, the birth of their child and the lie that threatens it all. “An intelligent, hopeful, and heartbreaking musical drama about moving on, exploring what can happen when you’re determined to write your own destiny in love and in life,” writes Screen Media. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/swearing.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
