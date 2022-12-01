Bob Devine

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. While attending a conference in Istanbul, an acclaimed professor encounters a djinn (genie) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Because she’s a mythology scholar, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong and refuses to participate, but the djinn tells her fantastical stories of his past, and eventually, she’s beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. The Associated Press calls it "a dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/3000.

ISU's Season of Note presents "Croce plays Croce" on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A.J. Croce, the son of the late Jim Croce, will perform many of his father's classics, including "Time in a Bottle," "Operator," "Leroy Brown" and many more, including some of his own tunes and other classics that influenced them. Tickets run $38 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Stephens Center box office at 208-282-3595.

