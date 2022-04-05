The Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters is proud to host the first series of the revitalized Humanities Cafe Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Union Taproo, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. This year’s topic is “Of Ghosts and Mystery,” with ISU professors Matthew VanWinkle and Kirsten Green Mink presenting, respectively, “Fleshlier Flickers: Haunted Cinemas and The Shadow of War in Graham Greene and Joe Hill,” and “Hog’s Exit: The True Story of Jerry Daniels.” Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
"Death on the Nile" is the feature at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Inspector Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU percussion students are hosting a concert at Goranson Hall in the ISU Fine Arts Building Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. As the semester winds down, come enjoy an evening as the students display their talents. Admission is free.
ISU professors and acclaimed performers Kori Bond and Mark Neiwirth will be in concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Pianist Mark Neiwirth, a Steinway Artist, recently received the 2018 Idaho Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. He has gained an international reputation as soloist, chamber musician, teacher, adjudicator, composer and arranger. Pianist Kori Bond has played numerous concertos with several different orchestras and has been recognized as a winner of the state and Northwest region Music Teachers National Association Wurlitzer competition. Come see what they have in store. Admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, $5 for pre-college-aged students and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID.
Sundance Film Festival winner "Jockey" will be shown Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Seasoned jockey Jackson has weathered decades of races on the riding circuit, but he now finds himself facing what could be his last season as his health deteriorates. As he looks back over his career, a young rider appears who may change his life. The Boston Herald writes, "Clifton Collins Jr. delivers a powerful and elegant performance as rider near the end of his road." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/jockey.
Looking ahead to next week, Oscar-nominated romantic comedy/drama and musical "Cyrano" will be featured at the Bengal Theater on April 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. One of the best movies of the year so far, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.