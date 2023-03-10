Bob Devine

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Whitney Houston’s story, will be shown Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to isucinema.com to watch the trailer.

ISU faculty will present a strings recital on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, and free for pre-college students and ISU students with valid school ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted into concerts. Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-282-3595 or on the night of the event at the Stephens Center box office.

