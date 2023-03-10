“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Whitney Houston’s story, will be shown Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to isucinema.com to watch the trailer.
ISU faculty will present a strings recital on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, and free for pre-college students and ISU students with valid school ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted into concerts. Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-282-3595 or on the night of the event at the Stephens Center box office.
Best Picture Oscar nominee “Women Talking” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley star in this acclaimed story based on true events where the women of an isolated religious colony must decide how to respond to the sexual violence from several males in the community. Should they leave, stay and fight, or forgive? The Seattle Times writes, “’Women Talking’ is a powerful, moving tribute to quiet strength — and, unexpectedly, to hope.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/women.
Tom Hanks stars in "A Man Called Otto" playing Thursday through March 18 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a March 18 matinee at 4 p.m. also. When a lively, young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to isucinema.com to watch the trailer.
Chrome in the Dome returns to Holt Arena on March 17 and 18, with the greatest car show in Eastern Idaho, featuring a car corral, food vendors and all kinds of fun to be had. Admission is $10, which gets attendees in both days, while children under 12 get in free. The show will be open on March 17, from 2 to 9 p.m., and March 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to chromeinthedome.com.
ISU's Season of Note series presents the Taikoproject on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Having performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Usher, Alicia Keys and more, Taikoproject's full-length concert program “BENZAITEN” is inspired by the Japanese goddess of wisdom, beauty and dance. In this latest work, the group challenges gender roles in taiko music and emphasizes the equity present in their ensemble, showcasing their female members in powerful, strenuous roles, but also delving into their male members’ delicacy and grace in a multi-layered exploration of taiko and gender. For tickets and more information, go to idahostatetickets.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.