Idaho State University men's basketball plays Saturday against Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. It’s senior night for the Bengals in their final home game of the season. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the games.
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" plays at 7 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. When Puss finds himself on the last of his nine lives he loses his swagger, but with the help of a few new friends, he embarks on a journey to find the Wishing Star so he can get his nine lives back. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The annual Nepalese Night dinner returns to ISU on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The event will feature the food, culture and traditions of Nepal, with entertainment, raffle and more. Tickets at the door run $17 while supplies last.
Golden Globe nominee "The Menu" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. With best actor and actress Golden Globe nominations for Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu" focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises. The Seattle Times calls it, "Satire of the darkest possible, hilarious kind, best served with plenty of popcorn." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/menu.
ISU women's basketball concludes their regular season on Monday with a senior night matchup against Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run for $7 to $12 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game.
Oscar Nominated "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" plays March 2 to 4 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Nominated for 11 Academy awards, including best picture, actress, director, supporting actor and actress, when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert is on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Enjoy the musical talents of the ISU choirs directed by Scott Anderson. Tickets for adults run $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, and pre-college age students and ISU students get in free with valid school ID. To purchase tickets, call 208-282-3595 or they can be purchased the night of the event at the Stephens Center box office.
Oscar Nominee "Empire of Light" plays March 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Olivia Colman and Colin Firth star with newcomer Michael Ward in this film about the power of human connection during turbulent times, as the manager of the seaside cinema "Empire" forms a connection with a new employee, while the theater workers and patrons move in and out of each other’s lives. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/empire.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
