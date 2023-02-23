Bob Devine

Idaho State University men's basketball plays Saturday against Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. It’s senior night for the Bengals in their final home game of the season. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the games.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" plays at 7 p.m. Friday and  at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. When Puss finds himself on the last of his nine lives he loses his swagger, but with the help of a few new friends, he embarks on a journey to find the Wishing Star so he can get his nine lives back. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

