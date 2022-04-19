Idaho State University Theatre presents Anton Checkov's "The Cherry Orchard" Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. In the wake of the liberation of the serfs, an aristocratic landowner returns to her family estate, where she learns it is about to be auctioned to pay for the mortgage, along with the family’s beloved cherry orchard. Admission runs $10 to $15, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595.
The ISU Chamber Orchestra and String Ensemble Concert is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Goranson Hall at the Fine Arts Building. Admission is free for this end-of-school-year concert celebrating the hard work and talent of the student performers. All are welcome to attend.
The Bengal Theater is featuring the movie "Moonfall" Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. along with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. (Note there are no Friday shows due to a conflicting event.) In this disaster movie, the world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. An unlikely team comes together for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The ISU Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in their end-of-season concert. Admission runs $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty/staff, $4 for pre-college-aged children and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Oscar-nominated romantic comedy/drama and musical "Cyrano" will be featured at the Bengal Theater at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, with shows also on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. One of the best movies of the year so far, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star. If you only see one movie this year, let it be "Cyrano." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and to view a trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
Looking ahead to next week, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in romantic comedy "Marry Me" on April 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a famous star jilts her cheating fiance, she cynically decides to marry the first person she sees, who happens to be a school math teacher, and the result is a collision between two clashing worlds where both must decide whether there is a way to bring those worlds together. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU softball returns for a weekend series against Portland State with a doubleheader on April 29, starting at 1 p.m. and a game on April 30 at noon. Admission is free.
And the end-of-semester movie on May 1, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, is Independent Spirit Award winner "C'mon, C'mon," starring Joaquin Phoenix in a story about a stunted and soft spoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. When he's suddenly saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse, the boy opens his eyes to a new perspective on life and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the journalist's worldview around. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and to view a trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cmon.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.