The Idaho State University women's basketball team has a crucial homestand this week, facing Northern Arizona on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a match against Portland State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bengals are tied for first place and can confirm a second straight conference regular-season title by winning their final three games. Tickets run from $5 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office one hour before the games.
ISU Theatre presents "Dead Man's Cellphone" Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. An imaginative new satirical comedy by Sarah Ruhl shares a woman’s afternoon in a cafe as she struggles to understand morality, redemption and isolation in the age of connectivity. Dead Man’s Cell Phone explores how we remember the dead and the paradox that is technology. For more information and tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com.
"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is the movie Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. has left the city a wasteland of the undead, where a group of people tries to survive during a zombie outbreak. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU's "A Season of Note" continues Saturday night at the Jensen Grand Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center with "Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience" at 7:30 p.m. "Yesterday and Today" concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the Beatles with a heartfelt performance by the McGuigan brothers. Tickets run from $26 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Acclaimed Western "Old Henry" will be shown Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A widowed farmer and his son warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must defend his homestead, while deciding who to trust. "Character actor Tim Blake Nelson delivers world-weary greatness," writes Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times, while the Newspaper Publishers Association calls it "an ingeniously crafted cowboy yarn." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/oldhenry.
"House of Gucci" plays Feb. 28 to March 2 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Starring Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver, when Patrizia Reggiani marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately murder. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And looking ahead to next week, Best Picture Oscar nominee "Belfast" will be shown on March 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, where a young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s as clashes between Protestants and Catholics break out. Within that backdrop we follow a typical, imperfect family and how they react to an unexpected, rapidly evolving situation that threatens their way of life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/belfast.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.