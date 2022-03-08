The Big Sky Conference Tournament is at Boise’s Idaho Central Arena this week, featuring the No. 1 seed Idaho State University women’s basketball team, playing Tuesday at noon, and if they continue to win, they will play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. for the championship. The ISU men’s basketball team plays Wednesday at noon, and if they continue to win, they will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. for the championship. Tickets are as low as $10 per game, so head on over to Boise and support the Bengals. Games can also be watched with an ESPN+ subscription. For more information on tickets, go to www.idahocentralarena.com.
The 51st Annual Frank Church Symposium is Thursday and Friday at the ISU Rendezvous Suites on the first floor of the Rendezvous building across the street from the ISU Oboler Library. For questions about parking and permits, call 208-282-2625. Named after former Idaho Sen. Frank Church, the symposium’s theme this year is "International Diplomacy: Evolving Dynamics in the 21st Century.” The event features Mihir Kanade from University for Peace as the keynote speaker, along with many lectures and panel discussions. More information about the schedule can be found at www.isu.edu/frankchurchsymposium.
Movies at the Bengal Theater this week in the Pond Student Union, are “Matrix: Resurrections” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, revisiting the acclaimed saga that stars Keanu Reeves in a story about Neo’s quest to discover reality in contrast to the illusion in an increasingly complex and digital world. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
“Sing 2” is the feature Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday. The all-star cast of animal performers prepares to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch — they have to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And Best Picture Oscar nominee “Belfast” plays Sunday at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s as clashes between Protestants and Catholics break out. Within that backdrop, we follow a typical, imperfect family and how they react to an unexpected, rapidly evolving situation that threatens their way of life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/belfast.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.