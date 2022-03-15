Drop into the Idaho Museum of Natural History (located next to the Pond Student Union) Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and join ISU professor Brandon Peecook for a behind the scenes look at the museum's bird collections, including the modern bird specimens in the ornithology collection, skeletons in the comparative osteology collections and the fossil birds from the paleontology collection. Peecook is the curator of vertebrate paleontology and a professor in biological sciences, with research focusing on the early evolution of dinosaurs and mammals, and on mass extinction events. Before coming to the IMNH, he went to college at the University of Michigan, got his Ph.D. at the University of Washington in Seattle and worked for years at the Field Museum in Chicago.
"Addams Family 2" is the movie at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. In an attempt to grow closer as a family, the Addams clan embarks on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for Idaho State University staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. After Friday, there will be no movies at the Bengal Theater during spring break from March 19-26.
The ISU women's basketball team heads to Laramie to take on the University of Wyoming at their Arena-Auditorium Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament. So, jump in the car and head on over to Laramie and support the Bengal ladies as they look to move to the second round. Tickets run $10 for children and $15 for adults and can be purchased at www.gowyo.com. The game can also be watched via a link at www.isubengals.com or listened to on 91.1 FM KISU Radio.
The annual Chrome in the Dome event is Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Holt Arena, with some of the best classic vehicles around and featuring many “American Graffiti” tribute cars and special guest Candy Clark who played Debbie in the film "American Graffiti." Admission is $5 per person for those aged over 12 years old.
Idaho State Civic Symphony's POPS concert with the Music City Hit-Makers is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The POPS concert features the acclaimed Nashville-based Music City Hit-Makers, Matraca Berg and Marcus Hummon, backed by the symphony and guest conductor, Jennifer Drake. Berg and Hummon will perform some of the chart-topping hits they've written for artists including Tim McGraw, the Chicks, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood. For tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 282-3595. More information is at www.thesymphony.us.
Looking ahead to next week, the ISU women's softball team opens Big Sky play on March 25 with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Sacramento State at Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field, followed by a noon game with Sac State on March 26. Bengal softball has been surprisingly successful this season so far with a near .500 record going into Big Sky play after having 30 games on the road to open the season. Games are free to attend, so come sit in the bleachers or bring blankets or chairs and sit on the grass on the home run side of the outfield fence.
ISU's Season of Note presents "The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice" on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Sit on the edge of your seats as professional champion ice skaters, Broadway-level singers and cirque performers captivate you. The story spins through the famous tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella, where Cinderella defeats the odds by jumping through obstacles to find her true love, and following a long-awaited true love’s kiss, pirates interrupt and Peter Pan is called for a nonstop adventure through Neverland. Tickets run from $10 to $25 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or call 282-3595.
Best foreign picture Oscar nominee, "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" will be shown on March 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. An aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to relocate to Australia, but he still has years left on his contract for teaching in the remote regions of the country. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. "An ideal balance of gentle humor and life-affirming drama," writes Variety Magazine, while the Los Angeles Times calls it, "A crowd-pleaser in stunning, mostly unseen locations that charms." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.