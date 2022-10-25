The Idaho State University College of Pharmacy is hosting a blood drive event with the American Red Cross on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leonard Hall Pharmacy building. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance appointments are encouraged. The American Red Cross will provide a $5 e-gift card for donors who made an appointment in advance. Please reach out to ipsf@isu.edu for any questions or register at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html.
David Dressel, regional wildlife diversity biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region, will be giving a presentation entitled “Beavers, Bats, and Butterflies” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at ISU. The presentation is free. Dressel’s goal as a diversity biologist for Fish and Game is to help further the understanding of Idaho’s species of greatest conservation need and improve the habitats they live in. These species include monarchs, bats, sage grouse, western toads, northern leopard frogs, bumblebees and many more.
The weekend feature at the Bengal Theater is "Beast" playing Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony opens its season Friday night with the theme "Central Park." Guest soloist will be Madeline Adkins on violin. Featured for the evening are Barber's "Violin Concerto," Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" and Sibelius' "Symphony No. 2." Admission runs $10-$38, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595.
The Bengal "Bootacular" Halloween event is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Bring the kids, come in costume, and enjoy an event with games and treats, hosted by ISU student clubs and the Student Activities Board. Family-friendly costumes are strongly encouraged. Admission is free.
“The Black Phone” will be featured this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a young teen is kidnapped by a masked killer, a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, and he discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims, and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to him. "At turns breathless, terrifying and crowd-pleasing, but always feels authentic," writes the Detroit News, while the Arizona Republic says, "The call of 'The Black Phone' is one you’ll want to answer." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/blackphone.
Looking ahead to next week, the ISU women's basketball team opens their season with an exhibition match on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. against Black Hills State, with the regular season opener on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against Westminster College, with both games in Reed Gym. The Friday contest will have $3 admission tickets, while the regular season prices will run $7-$15, depending on seating. The Reed Gym ticket office opens one hour before games, or you can purchase tickets online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Acclaimed documentary "Us Kids" will be shown on Nov. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. After a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School claims 17 lives, a number of students rally themselves around the tragedy as an opportunity to speak out against the national gun violence epidemic and momentum builds as youth from around the world begin to speak up amidst a worldwide rally against gun violence. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated, but not required. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uskids.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
