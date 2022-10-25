Bob Devine

Bob Devine

The Idaho State University College of Pharmacy is hosting a blood drive event with the American Red Cross on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leonard Hall Pharmacy building. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance appointments are encouraged. The American Red Cross will provide a $5 e-gift card for donors who made an appointment in advance. Please reach out to ipsf@isu.edu for any questions or register at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html.

David Dressel, regional wildlife diversity biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region, will be giving a presentation entitled “Beavers, Bats, and Butterflies” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at ISU. The presentation is free. Dressel’s goal as a diversity biologist for Fish and Game is to help further the understanding of Idaho’s species of greatest conservation need and improve the habitats they live in. These species include monarchs, bats, sage grouse, western toads, northern leopard frogs, bumblebees and many more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.