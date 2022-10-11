Idaho State volleyball returns home this Thursday with a match against Portland State and continues Saturday against Sacramento State, with both matches at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens, and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.
"DC League of Super-Pets" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, playing Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU Theater is featuring José Rivera’s "Marisol," playing this Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Written in the style of Theatre of the Absurd, the story follows Marisol Perez, a young office professional in the Bronx, whose life is changed when she finds herself in the middle of celestial and angelic warfare. Marisol then finds herself trying to survive in an apocalyptic dystopia. This is an adult show with language and adult themes. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Idaho State football's Homecoming game is this Saturday against Cal Poly at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com. For more information, call the Holt Arena ticket office at 282-FANS.
An advance showing of "Top Gun Maverick" will be shown this Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with shows also screening from Oct. 20 to 22 at 7 p.m. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Idaho State soccer returns home to play Weber State this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Davis Field. Following ISU's victory at Sacramento State last weekend, the Bengals finish the season with three home matches and an opportunity to find their place in the postseason Big Sky tournament. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children (ages 5-17) and senior citizens (64+). ISU Students get in free with a valid current Bengal ID.
Acclaimed British movie "Rogue Agent" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. The extraordinary and chilling story of career conman Robert Freegard who masqueraded as an MI5 agent and kidnaps countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt, until the woman who fell for him brings him to justice. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more info, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/rogue.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
