Bob Devine

Idaho State volleyball returns home this Thursday with a match against Portland State and continues Saturday against Sacramento State, with both matches at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens, and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.

"DC League of Super-Pets" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, playing Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

