The Spring Fair will be held Thursday through Saturday at Idaho State University's Holt Arena, hosting more than 200 vendors offering a variety of products and services, foods and snacks. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, with children aged 12 and under getting in free.
ISU women's softball opens Big Sky play on Friday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Sacramento State at Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field, followed by a noon game with Sac State on Saturday. Bengal softball has been surprisingly successful this season with a 16-14 record going into Big Sky play after having played their first 30 games on the road. Games are free to attend, so come sit in the bleachers or bring blankets or chairs and sit on the grass on the home run side of the outfield fence.
ISU's Season of Note presents "The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice" on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Sit on the edge of your seats as professional champion ice skaters, Broadway-level singers and cirque performers captivate you. The story spins through the famous tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella, where Cinderella defeats the odds by jumping through obstacles to find her true love, and following a long-awaited true love’s kiss, pirates interrupt and Peter Pan is called for a nonstop adventure through Neverland. Tickets run from $10 to $25 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
Best foreign picture Oscar nominee, "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" will be shown Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. An aspiring singer living with his grandmother in the capital of Bhutan dreams of getting a visa to relocate to Australia, but he still has years left on his contract for teaching in the remote regions of the country. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. "An ideal balance of gentle humor and life-affirming drama," writes Variety Magazine, while the Los Angeles Times calls it, "A crowd-pleaser in stunning, mostly unseen locations that charms." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Scream" (2022) is the movie playing Monday and Tuesday at the Bengal Theater. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Spiderman: No Way Home" is the feature playing March 31-April 2 at the Bengal Theater, playing March 31 at 7 p.m., April 1 at 9 p.m., and April 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And British Academy Award Winner "Limbo" plays April 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. In this bittersweet comedy/drama, a young Syrian musician and other refugees seek asylum on a remote Scottish island. The Los Angeles Times calls it: "A movie born of our times but destined to outlive them. It deserves to cross the threshold from festival darling to audience favorite." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.