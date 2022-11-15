The annual Festival of Trees events will be held this Wednesday through Saturday in Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 for general admission events. Hosted by the ISU College of Business, proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, ISU student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, and Make-A-Wish Idaho. For an overview of the schedule of events, including concerts, theatre, comedy and more, visit isu.edu/cob/festival.
The college of business will host a free showing of "Apollo 13" on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, a trio of astronauts finds everything going according to plan after leaving Earth's orbit, but when an oxygen tank explodes, the scheduled moon landing is called off. As tensions rise, numerous technical problems threaten both the astronauts' survival and their safe return to Earth.
The ISU volleyball team returns home to face Montana on Thursday at 7 p.m., along with a Saturday match with Montana State at 7 p.m. with both contests in Reed Gym. This is the final weekend of the regular season, as the Bengals prepare for the Big Sky tournament. Ticket prices run $7-$10 with ISU students getting in free. The Reed Gym ticket office opens one hour before games.
ISU Theatre presents "The Spitfire Grill" showing this Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Based on the 1996 movie of the same name, "The Spitfire Grill," by James Valcq and Fred Alley, is a musical about Percy Talbott, a fiery woman straight out of prison trying to find her footing in the small town of Gilead. Tickets run $5-$15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Performing Arts Center box office. For more information, call 208-282-3595.
ISU men's basketball plays against the University of Denver this Friday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $12-$17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office, which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
"The Grinch" is the movie this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos' holiday cheer once and for all. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU football finishes their season this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena against the University of Idaho, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com, or for more information, please call the Holt Arena ticket office at 282-FANS.
ISU women's basketball plays Montana Tech Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $7-$15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the game. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
