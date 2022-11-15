Bob Devine

Bob Devine

The annual Festival of Trees events will be held this Wednesday through Saturday in Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 for general admission events. Hosted by the ISU College of Business, proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, ISU student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, and Make-A-Wish Idaho. For an overview of the schedule of events, including concerts, theatre, comedy and more, visit isu.edu/cob/festival.

The college of business will host a free showing of "Apollo 13" on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, a trio of astronauts finds everything going according to plan after leaving Earth's orbit, but when an oxygen tank explodes, the scheduled moon landing is called off. As tensions rise, numerous technical problems threaten both the astronauts' survival and their safe return to Earth.

