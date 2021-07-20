"Our Friend" is the movie at the Bengal Theater Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Based on a true story, after receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined. Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck and Jason Segel star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for Idaho State University staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/ourfriend.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks returns to the ISU quad this week with "Cymbeline" being performed on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. This event is free. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this performance troupe who returns for the 20th year.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter John Rush headlines ISU's Concert on the Quad on July 29 at 6 p.m. The event is free. Rush takes you on a musical journey, singing and playing guitar, bass, harmonica, piano, saxophone, banjo, keyboard and percussion in a unique one-man show. Rush wows audiences with his guitar work, voice and lyrics, winning him Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year.

And looking ahead, Indie Spirit Award winner "Waves" will be shown on July 31, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Also, the winner of the National Board of Review's top 10 films of the year, this story traces the journey of a suburban family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/waves.

ISU soccer gets underway on Aug. 7 versus ISU alumni soccer players and on Aug. 14 with an exhibition against Salt Lake Community College, with both matches at the newly revamped Davis Field. Admission is free for these pre-season events, so come on out and root for the Bengals.

Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.