One dollar summer movies continue at Idaho State University's Bengal Theater this Wednesday with Sundance Film Festival winner, "After Yang" playing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. When his young daughter's beloved companion (an android named Yang) malfunctions, Jake searches for a way to repair it. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him as he reconnects with his wife and daughter. The Atlantic calls it, "Impressive science fiction, concerned with the genre’s most important question: As technology spreads wider and deeper into our lives, what does it mean to be human?" Admission is $1. To view a trailer and get more information, go to www.isucinema.com/afteryang.
Montana Shakespeare in the Park returns to Idaho State University Thursday and Saturday night for showings on the ISU quad of "Twelfth Night" and "King Lear" respectively, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Shakespeare's comedy, "Twelfth Night" is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino where a love triangle ensues. The epic tragedy of Shakespeare's "King Lear" tells the story of a man who divides his kingdom among the two daughters who flatter him and banishes the third one who loves him. When the king is rejected by his newly powerful daughters, his banished daughter returns with an army to reclaim the kingdom, but things don't go as planned. All are welcome to attend.
Summer movies conclude at ISU next week with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe starring in "The Lost City" on July 27 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model. While on tour promoting her new book, Loretta gets kidnapped, and determined to prove he can be a hero in real life, the cover model sets off to rescue her. Admission is $1. To view a trailer and get more information, go to www.isucinema.com/lost.
