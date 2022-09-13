Idaho State University's Women's Club is hosting a free screening of "Mona Lisa Smile" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. A UCLA graduate hired to teach art history at the prestigious all-female Wellesley College is determined to confront the outdated mores of society by inspiring her students to challenge the lives they are expected to lead. Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst and Julia Stiles star. All are welcome to attend.
"Where the Crawdads Sing" plays Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with matinees at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Based on the best-selling novel, Kya is abandoned as a young girl to raise herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. Isolated from much of her community, she does what it takes to survive, finding allies along the way. At different times, two young men develop relationships with Kya, but when one of them is found dead, the story revolves around the circumstances that led to her being the prime suspect. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. To view a trailer and get more info, go to www.isucinema.com/crawdads.
ISU football plays Central Arkansas Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com, or for more information, please call the Holt Arena ticket office at 282-FANS.
ISU’s Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group is celebrating its 41st Annual Pig-Out dinner and picnic Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Lower Ross Park Pavilion. Dinner will be prepared by The Sand Trap, which includes pulled pork, baked potatoes, corn on the cob, a vegetarian dish and ice-cold beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. There will be live music and games for the kids. All proceeds will go to the CW HOG organization, providing outdoor recreation and social activities for individuals of all abilities. Food will be served from 4 until 7:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10 (advance tickets) or $12 (the day of), children aged 11 and under are $5 (advance tickets) or $7 (the day of), and children aged 5 and under get in free with paying adults. For advance tickets and more information, contact the Outdoor Adventure Center in the Pond Student Union at outdoor@isu.edu or by calling 282-3912.
ISU soccer returns home to take on Gonzaga this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Davis Field. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children (ages 5-17) and senior citizens (64 plus). ISU students are free with a valid current Bengal ID.
Looking ahead, classic rock band Night Ranger will perform to open ISU's Season of Note on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Night Ranger will be performing many of their classic songs, including legendary titles such as "Sister Christian," "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes," the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock in America," along with "Sentimental Street," "Goodbye" and many more. Tickets run from $38 to $53 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Stephens Box Office at 282-3595.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.