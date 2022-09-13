Bob Devine

Idaho State University's Women's Club is hosting a free screening of "Mona Lisa Smile" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. A UCLA graduate hired to teach art history at the prestigious all-female Wellesley College is determined to confront the outdated mores of society by inspiring her students to challenge the lives they are expected to lead. Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst and Julia Stiles star. All are welcome to attend.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" plays Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with matinees at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Based on the best-selling novel, Kya is abandoned as a young girl to raise herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. Isolated from much of her community, she does what it takes to survive, finding allies along the way. At different times, two young men develop relationships with Kya, but when one of them is found dead, the story revolves around the circumstances that led to her being the prime suspect. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. To view a trailer and get more info, go to www.isucinema.com/crawdads.