POCATELLO — Idaho State University announced today that it has earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly School designation.
“The Veteran Student Services Center at Idaho State University strives to create a supportive and inclusive military culture throughout the university and community,” said Todd Johnson, center director. “We have focused great attention on meeting or exceeding best practices in the support of the student veteran and military-connected population. We support the ‘whole veteran’ with academic, social and financial assistance for both themselves and their family members.”
Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Final scores were determined by survey scores, along with retention, graduation and job placement rates for student veterans. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey with 695 earning the designation.
The ISU Veteran Student Services Center serves as a hub for veteran and military-connected students and the community. The Student Veteran of America — Idaho State University Chapter connects Bengal veterans with their peers across the country through the largest student organization in the United States.
The ISU Veteran Student Services Center includes in-house partnerships with the TRIO Veterans, pre-college transition team and the VA VITAL Peer Mentoring Program.
Additionally, the center hosts the office of the Bannock County Veteran Services Officer for VA and Veteran health-related support.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
For more information about ISU’s student veteran programs, visit isu.edu/veterans.