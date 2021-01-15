POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Diversity Resource Center will host virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The events, which are free to students, staff, faculty and the public, will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The schedule of events is as follows:
Monday at 10 a.m., The Fierce Urgency of Now: Speakers will include A. Khalil Azizi, Stacey Gibson, Kevin Satterlee, Maghrita Anih, Beena Fahim, Deja Bingham and Henry Evans.
Tuesday at noon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Legacy of Service: Presentation by Kenneth Monroe, president of Pocatello NAACP
All day Wednesday, online showings of "Selma": Free docudrama about the actions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights activists’ march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. To view the movie, visit www.isu.edu/bengaltheater
“We are grateful for the opportunity to gather virtually, remember Dr. King’s legacy and celebrate this important day,” said Abdul Khalil Azizi, an international scholar advisor and multicultural program specialist at ISU.
The Diversity Resource Center has also partnered with the Office of the Dean of Students to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by serving local non-profit agencies. From Monday through Feb. 1, donations of socks and personal hygiene items will be accepted and donated to assisted living centers. Donations can be made at Campus Connections in the Pond Student Union and at the Diversity Resource Center in the Rendezvous Complex.
These celebrations will be conducted via Zoom. To register for this event or for more information, visit isu.edu/drc.