POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Diversity Resource Center will host virtual events from Feb. 22-26 to celebrate Black History Month.
All events are free to students, faculty, staff and the community.
This year’s Black History Month celebration features a series of events designed to promote inclusiveness, understanding and dialogue. All are invited to join us in celebrating the many ways that Black history and culture has enriched our way of life.
Events scheduled include:
— Feb. 22 — "The History of Black History Month" — Keynote speaker Raphael Chijioke Njoku, director and department chair of global studies, will discuss the origins of Black History Month from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
— Feb. 23 — "The History of Black Lives Matter Movement" — Speaker James Yizar, associate director of academic success and advancement, will speak from noon to 1 p.m.
— Feb. 24 — "Recognizing the Historical Contributions of African Americans in the U.S. and Around the World" — Barbara Roberts Wood, associate director of academic engagement in the graduate school, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Feb. 25 — Online movie — Bengal Theater: "Harriet" (2019) — Participants can virtually stream the true story of Harriet Tubman and her request to lead hundreds of slaves to freedom on the underground railroad. To view the movie, go to isu.edu/bengaltheater.
— Feb. 26 — Bengal “Black Out” — This campus-wide event invites students and staff to wear black clothing in honor of Black History Month.
To register for these events, visit isu.edu/drc.