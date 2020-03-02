POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Diversity Resource Center will host an International Women’s Day celebration on Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Rendezvous Suites A, B and C.
The celebration will feature international women panelists from the ISU community. They will discuss how women’s rights have developed over the years in the countries they are from. They will address how women’s rights have affected them and the women they know, shedding light on the intricacies of such ideals in different parts of the globe.
International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe. It is a day women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions.
For more information on this event, contact Stephanie Richardson at 208-282-3590 or at richstep@isu.edu.
