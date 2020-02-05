POCATELLO — The Diversity Resource Center at Idaho State University will commemorate Black History Month at Idaho State University with a series of events and movies Feb. 24—28.
All events are free to students, faculty, staff and the community.
This year’s Black History Month celebration features a series of events designed to promote inclusiveness, understanding and dialogue.
“We invite Idaho State University’s campus community to join us in celebrating the many ways that Black history and culture has enriched our way of life,” said Alma Jam, program manager for the ISU Diversity Resource Center. “Recognizing the historical contributions of African Americans allows us to create a more inclusive community today.”
Events scheduled include:
Feb. 24 — "Coming to America"
Panel discussion: A historical review of migration from the transatlantic slave trade to pan-African migration today.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Little Wood River Room, Pond Student Union, Second Floor.
Feb. 25 — “Raising Your Black Son in America”
Panel discussion: Exploring the identity of black males in the education, workforce and criminal systems in America.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Little Wood River Room, Pond Student Union.
Feb. 26 – Black History Symposium: "Missing Chapters”
Four 30-45 minute video sessions on the following topics:
— “Human Zoos: America's Forgotten History of Scientific Racism”
— “Wilmington 1898: The Overthrow of a Democratically Elected Government”
— “The Massacre of Tulsa's ‘Black Wall Street’”
— “Where Does The Rise of Identity Politics Leave People of Mixed Race?”
Each session will be followed by a Q&A and discussion.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Location: Bengal Theater and lobby, Pond Student Union Second Floor.
Feb. 27 — Women’s Healing Circle
Come connect, share, support and honor one another in the individual and collective conscience.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Diversity Resource Center, Rendezvous Complex, Room 129.
Feb. 28 — Bengal “Black Out”
All-day campus-wide event inviting students, faculty and staff to wear all-black clothing in honor of Black History Month.
The ISU Bengal Theater will also show the following movies for the month of February. The movies are free for ISU students with a Bengal ID, $2 for ISU faculty and staff, $3 for guests and $2 for children 12 and under.
A listing of movie titles, dates and times follows.
“Harriet” — PG-13, shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 25 and 26.
“Just Mercy” — PG-13, shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Feb. 28 and 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 29.