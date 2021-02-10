POCATELLO — Two Idaho State University debate teams tied Sunday to close out the final round and earn top honors in a Climb the Mountain online debate tournament hosted virtually by Seattle University. ISU speakers Alyson Tyler and Joseph Tyler ended the tournament by advancing to the final round against ISU’s Colter Barker who was participating as a maverick (solo) team. In addition to the closed out final round, Barker was awarded top speaker honors tournament-wide, with Joseph Tyler taking third place in speaker honors. The Bengals faced five participating universities from the Pacific Northwest and St. Anselm University in New Hampshire.
Two weeks prior, Bengal debaters Kaden Marchetti and Colter Barker emerged victorious from eight rounds of British Parliamentary debate at the Great Salt Lake Invitational. The first-place duo defeated teams from substantially larger programs, including Vanderbilt, the University of Utah, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. The team also earned top-ranked speaker marks, with Marchetti honored as top speaker, and Barker fifth, in the varsity open rankings. Twenty-three universities participated.
At the 2021 UTEP Classic, Joseph Tyler advanced to the final round in International Public Debate. Tyler was awarded second place on a split decision by the three-person adjudication panel in the final round.
“The team is competing at an incredibly high level right now. They work hard, and they have earned these wins,” said Andy Christensen, the team’s assistant coach. “ISU has been participating in online debate since its inception in 2016, and that very much readied us for the unpredicted COVID year. Participating online was already a norm for us, so we are enjoying being early (participants) in the online format.”
The team’s next tournament will be the Trapper Rendezvous, hosted virtually by Northwest College in Wyoming.
The ISU Rupp Debate squad is supported by James M. and Sharon E. Rupp, the College of Arts and Letters, the Department of Communication, Media and Persuasion, and the Associated Students of Idaho State University.