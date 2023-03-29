BOISE — Idaho State University debaters argued their way to octofinals rounds in International Public Debate last weekend following eight opening rounds. Junior varsity sophomore from Star Valley, Wyo., Ashley Helm reached the top 16 by claiming a 7-1 record in prelims. Trey Mitchell, a Pocatello junior studying political science and philosophy, reached octofinals in varsity rounds. And Jett Smith, a local high school debate coach and communications grad student, made professional quarterfinals on a 5-3 record. The whole-team win-loss record was 24-14.
“Coach Partlow-Lefevre and I couldn’t possibly be more pleased,” said Andy Christensen, the team’s assistant director. “We’re still getting back to travel after COVID and haven’t had the chance to travel with this team as much as others in the past, but they’re really doing us proud. They are able to perform this well on the national stage, dynamic as a team, and they’re just a lot of fun to work with.”
The team enjoyed taking along several alumni. Kaden Marchetti, also an ISU graduate student, and Abbey Vaughn both attended the tournament as judges. Marchetti took time out of his regular schedule at Idaho Central Credit Union to accompany the team and finished his graduate thesis while on the road.
There were 370 students from 29 North American colleges represented in the three-day competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.