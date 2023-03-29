IPDA 2023

Left to right: Assistant coach Andy Christensen, Jonathon Stoneback, Trey Mitchell, Abbey Vaughn, Isaac Brambila, Ashley Helm, coach Sarah Partlow-Lefevre, Kaden Marchetti and Jett Smith.

 Photo courtesy of ISU

BOISE — Idaho State University debaters argued their way to octofinals rounds in International Public Debate last weekend following eight opening rounds. Junior varsity sophomore from Star Valley, Wyo., Ashley Helm reached the top 16 by claiming a 7-1 record in prelims. Trey Mitchell, a Pocatello junior studying political science and philosophy, reached octofinals in varsity rounds. And Jett Smith, a local high school debate coach and communications grad student, made professional quarterfinals on a 5-3 record. The whole-team win-loss record was 24-14.

“Coach Partlow-Lefevre and I couldn’t possibly be more pleased,” said Andy Christensen, the team’s assistant director. “We’re still getting back to travel after COVID and haven’t had the chance to travel with this team as much as others in the past, but they’re really doing us proud. They are able to perform this well on the national stage, dynamic as a team, and they’re just a lot of fun to work with.”

