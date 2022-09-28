TWIN FALLS — Two Idaho State University debaters worked their way into the bronze and silver and gold rounds last weekend during the Fran Tanner Open at the College of Southern Idaho. Pocatello senior Joseph Tyler won the final round in the Open IPDA contest while Idaho Falls freshman Ciara Gaches was undefeated in five preliminary rounds. Gaches was seeded first into the semifinal round in novice IPDA and won a bronze medal.
Tyler also chalked up accolades in individual events. He took second in extemporaneous speaking and third in program of oral interpretation. Tyler and Idaho Falls freshman Isaac Brambila were also awarded certificates for their participation in the first Hispanic Serving Institution observance held by CSI.
The prior weekend, the team participated in THE SIR, a warm-up event hosted virtually by Carroll College in Helena, Montana. ISU made their way into the semifinal round of British parliamentary-style debate. Pocatello freshman Jonothan Stoneback was awarded the top speaker amongst all novices.
“The team is competing at an incredibly high level for early season. They’ve worked hard, and they have earned these wins,” said Andy Christensen, the team’s assistant coach.
The team’s next major tournament will be the Steve Hunt Classic, hosted by Lewis and Clark College in Portland from Oct. 7-9.
The ISU Rupp Debate squad is supported by James M. and Sharon E. Rupp; the College of Arts and Letters; the Department of Communication, Media & Persuasion; and the ASISU.
