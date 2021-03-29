SHREVEPORT, La. — Idaho State University juniors Jazlynn Carranza and Joseph Tyler fought their way through seven elimination rounds to reach the quarterfinal at the International Public Debate Association Team Nationals. Carranza and Tyler were eliminated by a three-judge panel in a split decision. The team defended the negative resolution “televised journalism is more liberal than print journalism.”
“These great speakers made us especially proud this weekend. They achieved a top-spot among the best eight teams in the nation in T-IPDA. It’s a format we participate in a lot with individuals, but rarely with team entries, so we kind of surprised ourselves,” said coach Andy Christensen, assistant director of the program.
The Carranza-Tyler team was the product of a very last-minute substitution after Tyler’s usual partner was unable to participate. “Jazzy and Joseph never paired up before 7:30 on Saturday morning,” Christensen said. “It was striking to see them combine their unique styles and skills.”
The team portion of the IPDA tournament hosted 73 teams from over 20 universities in virtual format. Customarily a five-day travel tournament, the event is divided over two weekends in 2021, providing that team-competition to be held first, and individual competition follows April 9-11.
This is the second appearance on the National State for these ISU speakers this year. Both advanced to elimination rounds at the Pi Kappa Delta national tournament earlier in March. Academic juniors, Carranza majors in political science while Tyler pursues a computer science bachelor's degree.
The Bengal's next competition will be the individual (one-on-one) portion of the same tournament, April 9-11.
The ISU Rupp Debate squad is supported by James M. and Sharon E. Rupp; the College of Arts and Letters; the Department of Communication, Media & Persuasion; and the ASISU.