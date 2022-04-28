SEATTLE — ISU Bengal speakers and real-life husband and wife Alyson and Joseph Tyler upset Bellmont Abbey College Sunday to win the final round of the CLIMB Online National Sweepstakes Sunday. The round also marked the last time the two would debate together; Alyson graduates in less than two weeks.
The Tylers won every round they debated in the tournament and were recognized for claiming the top speaker rankings tournament-wide. Then they advanced to the semi-final round and won that too, placing them into the final round.
“With team public debate (TIPDA), participants are provided with a strike sheet composed of five different topics for each new round. The two teams then 'strike' or eliminate possible topics until only one remains,” explained Assistant Coach Andy Christensen. “I can say with certainty that Joseph and Alyson got a big chuckle to find themselves affirming the topic 'the institution of marriage ought to be abolished.'"
“I was already a little tearful about being married and this being our last debate together,” Joseph said, “just to follow it with a bad impression of the Priest from 'The Princess Bride' about 'marriage is what brings us together today.'”
Joseph recently claimed second place at the Public Debate National Tournament in Abilene, Texas. And the Tyler couple also delivered the National Third Place trophy in public forum debate at the Pi Kappa Delta National Conference in Florida in May.
“We’re so proud of their successes,” said Sarah Partlow Lefevre, ISU director of debate. “And we’re proud of our entire team. Through COVID, and every other challenge that came our way, we stayed the course, picked up of some really noteworthy wins and made sure the top priority for the team was to have fun.”
ISU Rupp Debate squad supporters include the James M. and Sharon E. Rupp Debate Society; the College of Arts and Letters; the department of communication, media & persuasion; and the ASISU.