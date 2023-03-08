Idaho State University Dance Team

Pictured is the ISU dance team.

 Photo courtesy of ISU dance team

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University dance team is having their annual nationals farewell concert 6:30 p.m. March 15 in the main Reed Gymnasium. The Bengal Dancers will be heading to nationals at the beginning of April and will debut their routines at the concert as well as various guest groups from studios all over East Idaho will be performing.

The farewell concert will be a fun night of dance and cheer performances. All funds go to the dance team's efforts in going to nationals. The team appreciates your support.

