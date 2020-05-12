POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho and Idaho State University Credit Union are partnering on one of United Way of Southeast Idaho’s signature programs — its regional community investment grant process.
ISU Credit Union will be the exclusive sponsor of the United Way of Southeast Idaho’s community investment process by underwriting costs associated with community investment panel volunteer training and materials and the United Way grants platform, which serves as an important digital tool in collecting regional data on current conditions in our community, as well as tracking program outcomes for United Way grantees. United Way of Southeast Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey said: “ISU Credit Union is (the) perfect partner for our community investment process. They have a strong community presence and are involved in a number of joint initiatives along with the United Way of SE Idaho in promoting educational initiatives in our region.”
“It’s such an honor to give back to the United Way of Southeast Idaho in this way,” said ISU Credit Union President/CEO, Doug Chambers. “People helping people in their communities runs deep in the core values of ISU Credit Union’s culture, and we are proud to stand with and support United Way as they work to address the issues facing the most vulnerable members of our community.”
This year’s community investment grants process will support 30 nonprofit programs in our region helping improve outcomes in education, health and financial stability for individuals and families in need. United Way of Southeast Idaho Community Investment grant dollars will serve over 34,000 people this year. Through the United Way of Southeast Idaho Community Investment process, community volunteers are trained and then evaluate nonprofit programs in our region to ensure United Way of Southeast Idaho dollars go to where they will create the greatest impact.
Additionally, the 30 nonprofit programs that received United Way of Southeast Idaho grants were able to leverage an additional $2.1 million in matching or leveraged funds because of United Way of Southeast Idaho grants.