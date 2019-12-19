ISU Credit Union made a surprise visit to a few local schools to present a $6,600 donation. This donation will help teachers fund classroom essentials through the national non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org that they might otherwise purchase with money out of their own pockets. From art supplies to notebooks, pencils and even clothing for students, the donation will allow teachers to select the most needed items for their classrooms to ensure their students have everything they need to learn and succeed in school.
“ISU Credit Union is constantly looking for ways to give back and help enrich the communities we live in. AdoptAClassroom.org provides an amazing fundraising platform to help benefit the education system at the local level. They have been an amazing partner to collaborate with,” says Doug Chambers, ISU Credit Union president/CEO.
“ISU Credit Union understands that supporting K-12 education is a meaningful way to strengthen the communities where their members and employees live and work,” says Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. “Thanks to our partnership with ISU Credit Union, we are able to benefit more K-12 schools, teachers and students throughout Idaho."