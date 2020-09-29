ISU Credit Union has recently been named one of the Best Credit Unions to Work For by Credit Union Journal.
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the innovative approaches to employee satisfaction within the industry. Credit Unions from across the country were considered.
CU Journal partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. ISU Credit Union was ranked #2 in their asset category ($200M - $500M) and #4 overall, their highest rankings to date.
“Being considered one of the best credit unions to work for is a huge honor. It’s reflective of each individual who brings their best version of self to the workplace. We are individually and collectively passionate about our opportunity to make a positive difference in peoples’ lives,” said ISU Credit Union President/CEO Doug Chambers.
To be considered for participation, credit unions had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Have at least 25 employees working in the U.S.
- Be in business a minimum of one year
- Be in one of the following categories based upon asset size: Over $1 billion, $500M-$1B, $200M-$500M or Under $200M
Determining the Best Credit Unions to Work For involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating credit union’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best credit unions and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.
“Our annual ranking recognizes credit unions that are committed to investing in job satisfaction, career development and personal growth,” said Richard Melville, group editorial director at SourceMedia, the parent company of Credit Union Journal. “Every one of the credit unions on this list should be proud of their accomplishment.”
The 2020 list is made up of 50 credit unions. See the full list and learn more at CUJournal.com.
For more information about this topic, please contact BJ Fillingame at 208-339-7263 or 208-235-7100 ext. 7136, or by email bfillingame@isucu.net.