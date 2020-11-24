POCATELLO — The Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site will close at noon on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday to observe Thanksgiving. It will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
