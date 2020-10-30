POCATELLO — The Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Tuesday to observe Election Day. It will reopen on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.