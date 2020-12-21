The Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site and the COVID-19 hotline will be closed on Thursday and Friday to observe the Christmas holiday. They will reopen on Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Additionally, they will close at noon on Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) and will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. They will reopen Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.