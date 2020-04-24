POCATELLO — Three Idaho State University computer science students volunteered for United Way of Southeast Idaho and Idaho Business for Education to help scrub donated computers to distribute to Idaho students in need of a device.
Makayla Harris, Hunter Harris and Shay Dodge all volunteered their time to help scrub donated computers. “Scrubbing” is a term used to describe clearing a device of all redundant and unnecessary data. Though the process is long, it substantially improves computer capabilities for student learning.
Due to COVID-19, students of all ages are participating in distance learning. Though many students have devices, there are more than 10,000 students in Idaho who need computers to continue learning from home.
Computer donations are still being accepted. For more information on where to donate a device, visit https://www.justserve.org/projects/4dfd0c49-9638-4373-8853-6b8b97de080d.
For more information on ISU’s computer science volunteer efforts, contact Paul Bodily at bodipaul@isu.edu.