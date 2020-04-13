POCATELLO — The 27th Annual Spaghetti Feed fundraiser hosted by the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to pre-event donations, the event has already raised over $1,600 for Make-A-Wish Idaho. The funds came from area businesses and pharmacy students.
The Spaghetti Feed fundraiser had originally been scheduled to take place on March 13. The event also raises money for student-driven operations, such as community glucose checks, cholesterol tests and medication reviews. The fundraiser was slated to have a superhero theme and photobooths so attendees could have their pictures taken with their favorite heroes. There would also be a live auction and a basket raffle. Prizes included décor and dining options.
“I started planning and organizing for this event in December of 2019 to try to make sure that we were able to have the best event possible. We all are a little disheartened that we had to postpone it, but we are keeping our spirits up and holding on to keeping our community safe, as it is what’s most important right now. When we reschedule our event, hopefully it will be even more successful. We are hoping to donate more to Make-A-Wish Idaho after so more wishes can come true," said Takoda Averett, Professional Pharmacy Student Alliance fundraising vice president.
The ISU College of Pharmacy has been using their Spaghetti Feed to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho for 15 years and has raised over $60,000 in funds during that time.
“We are always grateful for the funds that ISU College of Pharmacy raises each year, and this year is no exception. We’ve had to postpone 17 travel wishes due to the coronavirus pandemic so far, and there a lot of disappointed kids who have had to wait on their wishes. We’ll be making sure that their wishes come true as soon as it’s safe to travel,” said Julie Thomas, Make-A-Wish Idaho regional manager.