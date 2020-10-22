POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s College of Education will host a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Education Virtual Mini-Conference on Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
The conference is designed to have educators with lived experiences and professional expertise empower teacher candidates and the community with knowledge and strategies to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in schools. Topics include:
— Diversity is more than gender and race.
— Anti-racism education.
— Transforming school climate and culture.
“The faculty, staff and students in the College of Education are committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment,” said Jean McGivney-Burelle, College of Education dean. “We are dedicated to preparing future teachers and school leaders who will promote equity and justice in their classrooms, schools and greater community. This conference is an opportunity for all of us to explore critical issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion, to learn from one another and to renew our commitment to being positive change agents in our community.”
The College of Education values diversity, believes in equity inclusion and supports the Pocatello community’s diversity mission statement. The College of Education is constantly looking for opportunities to enrich teacher candidates’ understanding and application of diversity, equity and inclusion strategies in the classroom.
For more information on the conference, visit http://isu.edu/education.