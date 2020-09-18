POCATELLO — Share your appreciation for a favorite teacher during Idaho State University College of Education’s annual appreciation week, and you could help raise money for student scholarships.
Education Appreciation week is Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, and all are invited to share appreciation or a memory of their favorite teacher on social media. Use the #ISUEdWeek in a public social media post and ISU Credit Union will donate $10 for each memory or appreciation, up to $3,000, for student scholarships.
Don’t use social media but still want to participate? Fill out the form on our website at isu.edu/isuedweek to share your appreciation.
For questions about the digital media scholarship campaign, contact Amy Dressel at dresamy@isu.edu or 208-282-4434.