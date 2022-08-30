ISU College of Ecucation building

POCATELLO — In the fall 2022 semester, the Idaho State University College of Education awarded every undergraduate and graduate student a scholarship to defray the cost of their education.

The funding ranged from $500 per semester up to a four-year, full-tuition scholarship for students. This funding was awarded to College of Education students studying in teaching and educational studies, human performance and sport studies, school psychology and educational leadership, and organizational learning and performance departments. In total, 621 students accepted their scholarships totaling half a million dollars.