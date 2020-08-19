New certificate and outreach program offers students an opportunity to learn financial literacy
POCATELLO — Shane Hunt, the dean of the Idaho State University College of Business, has announced the launch of the new Bengal Financial Literacy Program, which will begin in January and feature a radio show in KISU-FM.
This program features three components that benefit both students and the community. Starting in 2021 the College of Business will offer a new certificate in financial literacy open to any student on campus that will consist of nine credit hours taken through the finance department. The certificate will begin with the personal finance course and continue from there.
This new program also includes a new financial literacy radio show that will air on the KISU-FM radio network. The show will begin this December and will cover financial literacy topics and feature financial speakers from around the region. After the show airs, it will be available in podcast format across multiple platforms. KISU-FM’s signal is located at 91.1 in the Pocatello area, 91.3 in Idaho Falls and at 88.1 in the Upper Valley.
Finally, this new certificate will also offer new scholarships to students who have completed the first two courses and are pursuing the financial literacy certificate.
“Helping people to develop financial literacy and preparing them to manage their finances has the ability to positively impact generations of our citizens,” Hunt said. “I think this will provide a tremendous benefit to students across the ISU campus from all majors and people throughout our community.”