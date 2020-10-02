POCATELLO — Ritesh Yadav, an economics student at the Idaho State University College of Business, won first prize in the UNA-USA Sustainable Development Goals pitch competition on Sept. 24.
In August, the United Nations Association of the United States of America sent calls for pitch proposals to more than 20,000 members. Eight candidates were selected to present four-minute pitches explaining their proposal to the judges. Yadav was declared the winner and awarded $500 to implement his proposal on campus.
Yadav’s proposal focused on two Sustainable Development Goals, which were SDG 13: Climate Change and SDG 14: Life Below Water. His pitch centered around starting an awareness campaign through discussions that would incentivize students to participate and learn about the problems that single-use plastics create. As a board member of the UNA-USA ISU chapter, Yadav plans to work with his fellow members to develop a strategic plan to implement his proposal on campus.
“We have often learned about the harm plastic causes to our environment,” Yadav said. “Unfortunately, only a handful of universities in the United States have adopted sustainable alternatives on-campus. I want our campus community to be a leader in adopting sustainability on-campus and set an example.”
After graduation Yadav plans to attain a doctorate in development economics and eventually start a non-profit.